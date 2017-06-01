Aces part of Cancun Challenge field

Another high-profile tournament is on tap this season for the University of Evansville men’s basketball team as they head to Cancun, Mexico for the 2017 Cancun Challenge.

Contests in Cancun will take place on Tuesday, November 21 and Wednesday, November 22. The Purple Aces open play on Tuesday against Fresno State and will face either George Mason or Louisiana Tech in the final game. CBS Sports Network will carry both games.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to participate in the Cancun Challenge,” Aces head coach Marty Simmons said. “The tournament features some great teams that we have a ton of respect for. Playing in the Cancun Challenge will give us the chance to take on some great competition and help to prepare us for the Missouri Valley Conference schedule.”

Evansville’s first opponent is Fresno State, a squad the Aces have a great deal of familiarity with. UE is 4-1 versus the Bulldogs while winning meetings in 2014 and 2015. The first contest took place in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla. When UE took a 58-52 win in 2014. A year later, the teams faced off in Fresno in the MVC/Mountain West Challenge as Evansville came away with an 85-77 win.

The second opponent will be George Mason or Louisiana Tech. UE has never taken on either school on the hardwood.

