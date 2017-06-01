Evansville man accused of hitting woman in face, back with metal pipe

An Evansville man is in jail facing battery and criminal confinement charges.

Damon Lehman, 42, is accused of punching a woman in the face and hitting her in the back of the head multiple times with a metal pipe.

Officers say Lehman is also accused of strangling the woman until she lost consciousness.

Lehman is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

