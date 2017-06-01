14 News Update: 17 St. Vincent jobs lost in Evansville

We now know how many jobs are affected by some billing vendor changes at St. Vincent.

As we first reported in April, officials with St. Vincent (formerly St. Mary's) say Ascension is partnering with a different vendor.

This week, St. Vincent sent a notice to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. It spells out how many jobs will be lost across the state.

According to the notice, which you can read here, 111 workers in Indiana are losing their jobs. Of those jobs, 17 are out of Evansville.

The notice says it takes effect August 31, and insurance for those employees will be over in mid September.

In April, St. Vincent officials told 14 News the changes were to deliver a better patient experience.

