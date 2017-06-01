Michael Howell sentenced to 57 years

The stabbing happened just before one Thursday morning at Break Time Bar and Grill on Barker Avenue.More >>
The stabbing happened just before one Thursday morning at Break Time Bar and Grill on Barker Avenue.More >>
Somebody's been rummaging through cars in Evansville, only this time, he picked the wrong street and the wrong car.
The car was parked right in front of a home security camera.More >>
Somebody's been rummaging through cars in Evansville, only this time, he picked the wrong street and the wrong car.
The car was parked right in front of a home security camera.More >>
The sentence was handed down at a Thursday morning hearing.More >>
The sentence was handed down at a Thursday morning hearing.More >>
Right now the Master of Business Administration program offers six online options for different degree fields. Now the university is adding the Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing option.More >>
Right now the Master of Business Administration program offers six online options for different degree fields. Now the university is adding the Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing option.More >>
It happened Wednesday night around 11:20 in the 600 block of Letcher St.More >>
It happened Wednesday night around 11:20 in the 600 block of Letcher St.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
A Goose Creek man has been charged with attempted murder after intentionally running a woman over in a parking lot, authorities say.More >>
A Goose Creek man has been charged with attempted murder after intentionally running a woman over in a parking lot, authorities say.More >>
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >>
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.?More >>
Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday.More >>
Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday.More >>