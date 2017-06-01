Michael Howell sentenced to 57 years - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Michael Howell sentenced to 57 years

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Michael Howell has been sentenced to 57 in prison.

The sentence was handed down at a Thursday morning hearing.

[PREVIOUS: Verdict reached in Michael Howell murder trial]

In April, a jury found Howell guilty of voluntary manslaughter and attempted armed robbery.

He was accused of killing Beverley Karns in Evansville, then leading police on a chase with her body in the back of his truck.

Lauren Artino was at the sentencing hearing and she'll have more tonight on 14 News.

