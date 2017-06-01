Michael Howell sentenced to 57 years

Michael Howell has been sentenced to 57 in prison.

The sentence was handed down at a Thursday morning hearing.

Judge Pigman sentences Howell to 57 years at the DOC. — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) June 1, 2017

Some of Howell's family members took the stand. His aunt said "he's a good person who did a horrible, horrible thing" — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) June 1, 2017

In April, a jury found Howell guilty of voluntary manslaughter and attempted armed robbery.

He was accused of killing Beverley Karns in Evansville, then leading police on a chase with her body in the back of his truck.

Before sentencing Judge Pigman told Howell he doesn't believe any of Howell's testimony.. — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) June 1, 2017

