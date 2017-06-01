Evansville firefighters rescue dog near burning garage

Evansville firefighters rescued a dog in a pen near a garage that caught fire early Thursday morning.

It happened on West Louisiana Street, just east of Grove Street.

The fire caused a lot of damage to the detached garage but did not spread to the home. A neighbor's garage also had some heat damage to the siding.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters are still looking into what caused that fire.

