EPD: Victim not cooperating with investigators after bar stabbing; suspect at large

A man was stabbed in the chest during a fight at an Evansville bar.

It happened just before one Thursday morning at Break Time Bar and Grill on Barker Avenue. That's near Broadway Avenue and Howell Park.

Police tell us the man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital. He was in surgery when we spoke with an EPD sergeant.

We're told the victim was not cooperating with investigators and didn't give a description of the stabber, who still hasn't been found.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

