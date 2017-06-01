EPD: Victim not cooperating with investigators after bar stabbing; suspect at large

It happened Thursday morning on West Louisiana Street, just east of Grove Street.More >>
The stabbing happened just before one Thursday morning at Break Time Bar and Grill on Barker Avenue.More >>
Somebody's been rummaging through cars in Evansville, only this time, he picked the wrong street and the wrong car.
The car was parked right in front of a home security camera.More >>
The US Air Force is sending four super-sonic jets to fly the skies over Shrinersfest in downtown Evansville.More >>
The land that now holds Hopkins Family Park has been owned by Gwen Hopkins family for over 150 years.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a wanted sex offender has turned himself in.More >>
A man and woman are both dead after their motorcycle crashed in Southaven on Wednesday night.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Two people are dead following a wreck on Highway 31 in Decatur. First responders were on the the scene just after 1 a.m. Thursday.More >>
A Goose Creek man has been charged with attempted murder after intentionally running a woman over in a parking lot, authorities say.More >>
