Arrest made in Evansville bar stabbing

Evansville Police have made an arrest in a bar stabbing that left a man with life threatening injuries.

The stabbing happened just before one Thursday morning at Break Time Bar and Grill on Barker Avenue. That's near Broadway Avenue and Howell Park.

Police say a man tried to smoke marijuana and was asked to leave.

Officers say another customer chimed in to try to get the man to leave, and they started fighting.

That upset the man's friend, 64-year-old Robert Fisher of Princeton.

Police say Fisher stabbed the other customer in the chest during the fight.

Witnesses say Fisher and his friend took off in a red truck.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and taken to surgery. According to a police report, he made it out of surgery. His condition isn't being released.

With the help of witnesses, police say they were able to track down Fisher at his friend's house on East Gum Street.

Police say Fisher admitted he stabbed a man, and told officers he threw the knife out of the truck as they were driving.

Fisher told police the victim made him upset because he was saying derogatory comments about Vietnam veterans and calling his friend a "baby killer."

He's charged with aggravated battery with a knife.

