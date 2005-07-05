What is WFIE.com’s Living Spaces Contest? - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

What is WFIE.com’s Living Spaces Contest?

14WFIE.com and Sponsors will tackle the job of renovating a part of your home. This time we are going to making over your backyard! 

14WFIE, 14wfie.com and various sponsors have joined forces to makeover a backyard for one local viewer. We will accept entries for potential remodels March 23 until April 17. Once entries have been collected, 14WFIE will randomly draw a winner.

How do you enter?

There are two ways to enter. Click here and fill out the registration form.

Then email photos of your backyard to contest@14wfie.com or

or send it by mail.

Entries for the Living Spaces must include the following information:

  • Name
  • Address
  • City
  • State
  • Zip
  • Home Phone
  • Work or other Phone
  • Are you the homeowner?
  • Did you review and understand the rules?
  • The square footage of your yard.
  • 10 reasons why your home should be chosen to be redecorated.
  • Please include 3 pictures of your backyard

The completed form and your pictures must be dropped off in a SEALED ENVELOPE to:

14 WFIE
LIVING SPACES: BACKYARD ENTRY
PO Box 1414
Evansville, IN 47701

What do you win?
A complete remodel of your backyard.  Landscaping, lighting, lawn treatment, outdoor grill and a scooter! Value determined by participating sponsors. 

