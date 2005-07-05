What is WFIE.com’s Living Spaces Contest?

14WFIE.com and Sponsors will tackle the job of renovating a part of your home. This time we are going to making over your backyard!

14WFIE, 14wfie.com and various sponsors have joined forces to makeover a backyard for one local viewer. We will accept entries for potential remodels March 23 until April 17. Once entries have been collected, 14WFIE will randomly draw a winner.

How do you enter?

There are two ways to enter. Click here and fill out the registration form.

Then email photos of your backyard to contest@14wfie.com or

or send it by mail.

Entries for the Living Spaces must include the following information:

Name

Address

City

State

Zip

Home Phone

Work or other Phone

Are you the homeowner?

Did you review and understand the rules?

The square footage of your yard.

10 reasons why your home should be chosen to be redecorated.

Please include 3 pictures of your backyard

The completed form and your pictures must be dropped off in a SEALED ENVELOPE to:

14 WFIE

LIVING SPACES: BACKYARD ENTRY

PO Box 1414

Evansville, IN 47701

What do you win?

A complete remodel of your backyard. Landscaping, lighting, lawn treatment, outdoor grill and a scooter! Value determined by participating sponsors.