What is WFIE.com’s Living Spaces Contest?

14WFIE.com and Sponsors will tackle the job of renovating a part of your home. This time we are going to making over your backyard!
14WFIE, 14wfie.com and various sponsors have joined forces to makeover a backyard for one local viewer. We will accept entries for potential remodels March 23 until April 17. Once entries have been collected, 14WFIE will randomly draw a winner.
How do you enter?
There are two ways to enter. Click here and fill out the registration form.
Then email photos of your backyard to contest@14wfie.com or
or send it by mail.
Entries for the Living Spaces must include the following information:
The completed form and your pictures must be dropped off in a SEALED ENVELOPE to:
14 WFIE
LIVING SPACES: BACKYARD ENTRY
PO Box 1414
Evansville, IN 47701
What do you win?
A complete remodel of your backyard. Landscaping, lighting, lawn treatment, outdoor grill and a scooter! Value determined by participating sponsors.