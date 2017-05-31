Otters outslug River City again

The Evansville Otters’ offense from Tuesday carried over into Wednesday as the Otters downed the River City Rascals 13-6 in front of 1,801 at Bosse Field.

Evansville led 2-0 after one and after River City cut the lead in half in the top of the third, Jeff Gardner hit a grand slam to right field to extend the Otters’ lead to 6-1 in the bottom half of the inning. The grand slam was Gardner’s third home run of the season.

A couple batters later, Brandon Soat hit a two-run home run, pushing the Evansville advantage to 8-1. It was Soat’s second home run of the season.

The Rascals made it close late, getting the score to 8-6 in the top of the sixth after Johnny Morales hit a two RBI single.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Otters responded with a pair of two-out RBI hits. Gardner hit an RBI single that scored Dane Phillips. Christopher Riopedre made it 10-6 with an RBI single of his own.

Riopedre added another RBI single and River City pitching walked in two Evansville runs in the bottom of the eighth to make the score 13-6.

Gardner finished 3 for 4 with six RBIs and a grand slam.

Evansville’s Felix Baez earned his second win of the season, going 5 1/3 innings pitched. Baez allowed six runs–five earned–off seven hits and four walks. He finished with seven strikeouts and improved to 2-1.

Rascals’ starter Tim Koons took the loss, lasting three innings with eight runs allowed–six earned–off eight hits, falling to 1-2.

Evansville and River City conclude their series Thursday at Bosse Field. Thursday will also be the return of fan-favorite, Bud Light Thirsty Thursday where 16 oz. drafts are $2 and 32 oz. drafts are $4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters Media Relations