Thief caught on camera targeting unlocked cars in Evansville neighborhood

A screen capture of a man caught on home security footage rummaging through an unlocked car on Marshall Ave. in Evansville.

Somebody's been rummaging through cars in Evansville, only this time, he picked the wrong street and the wrong car.

The car was parked right in front of a home security camera.

Richard Karns lives on Marshall Avenue, near Bosse High School. His two outdoor cameras caught a man targeting unlocked cars Tuesday night around 11, including his car.

"I'm glad I caught it. Two things that you don't do is invade people's homes or cars," Karns said.

Richard said he noticed his driver-side car door and trunk were wide open after walking outside Tuesday night, just minutes after the incident.

Richard told us he then checked his security video and watched as a skinny and tall black man, wearing a white beater rummaged through his car. The footage then showed the man had searched Karns' trunk.

Even though Richard said the man in the video didn't take anything major, that's not the point. He said nobody should be going through cars.

"I can hopefully give awareness to people who need to be more mindful in this area," Karns said. "They obviously need to make sure their cars are locked, houses are locked, windows are locked. Things like that."

Evansville police tell us vandalism and theft aren't uncommon in that area near Bosse High School, but police are patrolling and watching for that kind of thing.

If you recognize the man caught on video, you're asked to call the police.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.