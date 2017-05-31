Talon jets to perform at Shrinersfest - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Talon jets to perform at Shrinersfest

The US Air Force is sending four super-sonic jets to fly the skies over Shrinersfest in downtown Evansville. 

The Shriners made that announcement Wednesday night.  

The Jets are T-38 Talons, twin-engine, high-altitude aircraft.
  
Shrinersfest gets underway in about three weeks.  

Admission buttons are $7 in advance or $10 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free.

