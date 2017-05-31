Talon jets to perform at Shrinersfest

The US Air Force is sending four super-sonic jets to fly the skies over Shrinersfest in downtown Evansville.

The Shriners made that announcement Wednesday night.

The Jets are T-38 Talons, twin-engine, high-altitude aircraft.



Shrinersfest gets underway in about three weeks.

Admission buttons are $7 in advance or $10 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free.

