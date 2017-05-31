County officials work to expand Hopkins Family Park

The land that now holds Hopkins Family Park has been owned by Gwen Hopkins family for over 150 years.

Three years ago, they gave the 41-acre property to the county.

"This is the first county park that's attempted to be set up," said Hopkins.

Hopkins said they're in the third phase of applying for a 200,000 dollar grant with the department of natural resources. Hopkins said if everything goes through, she'd match the grant by donating 32-acres of her land on each side of the park.

Gibson County Commissioner, Steve Bottoms, explained that the county is really trying to build up the park and make it a great space for the community and this grant money would be a great start.

"We want it for families, is basically what we want it for," added Hopkins.

Hopkins said the grant requires all their plans to be ADA compliant and that their plans include a fishing lake and dog park. One neighbor to the park, Mark Arnold, said these possibilities are really exciting.

"My wife takes the dog now and walks around down there so they'll be good they'll bring some people out...they'll find out about the park," said Arnold.

Hopkins said this money would also allow them to dd running water and install a restroom. She added they also hope to pave from the parking lot to the shelter.

Hopkins said after many generations, it's time to share.

"We have enjoyed the land and we would appreciate it if Gibson County can enjoy the land," Hopkins said.

Hopkins explained if they stay in compliance, a team from Indianapolis will come down to look at the site in August, and they should know around December if they are getting the grant.

If all goes well, construction should start early next year.

The park is having it's opening day on July1. Hopkins said they're hoping community members will come out that haven't been before.

She said there will be free hot dogs and they're working on putting together a car show.

