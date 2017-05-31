GRADD hosts senior games picnic

A traffic alert in Owensboro. There's a detour in place around the railroad crossing along East 4th Street between Dixie Court and Alsop Lane...near Glenmore Distilleries. Repairs expected to wrap up Friday morning. Until then, drivers need to take another route, or use the detour.More >>
68 dogs were rescued from Martha Crosley's property in February. Officials said many of them were old and malnourished.More >>
Some western Kentucky seniors got out and enjoyed the weather. Seniors across the GRADD region gathered at Panther Creek Park for some corn hole..basketball, BINGO, and of course, some good food.More >>
Right now the Master of Business Administration program offers six online options for different degree fields. Now the university is adding the Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing option.More >>
Seniors are the targets of scams more now than ever before, according to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
Fiona may not be ready for public appearances, but FOX19 NOW got a sneak peek after the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden closed Wednesday night.More >>
