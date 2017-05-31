Accused animal hoarder in Vanderburgh County faces a judge.

Sixty-eight dogs were rescued from Martha Crosley's property in February. Officials said many of them were old and malnourished.

A "horrific tragedy" is how local animal rights supporters describe the situation. Crosley is facing two misdemeanor counts of animal neglect. If convicted, she could go to jail for a year, but animal rights supporters say that punishment isn't enough.

We're told Crosley recently asked to get a few of the dogs back.

Event organizer, Missy Mosby, and supporters told 14 News they don't want Crosley to get any of her dogs back, and in fact, they want her to see harsher punishment.

Mosby told us they're working with lawmakers for stricter animal cruelty laws in Indiana.

State Representative, Ryan Hatfield hopes to re-introduce a bill that would make animal abuse a felony in the State of Indiana.

"Our law enforcement in this town does a good job with animal cruelty crimes," said Hatfield. "It's the penalties; it's the State of Indiana that hasn't matched up to what we need."

That bill would also ensure the abuser would not be able to own an animal again. Crosley is due back in court for an all-day trial in July.

