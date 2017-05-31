USI expanding it's online business degree program.

Right now, the Master of Business Administration program offers six online options for different degree fields. Now, the university is adding the Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing option.

The accelerated program is designed to help nurses advance professionally and prepare them for graduate school. It's all online and we're told students can complete their degree in as little as eight weeks and tuition for the classes is under $9,000.

USI officials said this program is of high demand.

Applications for the programs are now being accepted. If you're interested, visit USI's website.

Talks are also underway at USI over a proposed tuition hike.

A public forum will be held next Wednesday, June 7 on campus.

