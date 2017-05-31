Mt. Carmel School starts big transition

Mount Carmel School officials, teachers, custodians, and student athletes are helping move equipment for the big transition coming this fall.

With the kids out of school and thousands of cardboard boxes in tow, Mount Carmel school personnel started moving seventh and eighth-grade classrooms at Mount Carmel Middle School on Tuesday.

MCMS will become Mount Carmel Grade School and house third, fourth, fifth and sixth-grade students.

Superintendent Tim Buss said they gave themselves a two-week period for the move, but with all the man power, they're way ahead of schedule.

"We finished it in basically two days," Buss said.

The band students were scheduled to come in to help on Thurdsay, but Buss said they're finished so they'll have to reschedule them for a later time.

There are also a few small structural changes happening to prepare for the middle schoolers.

Buss said the next moving day is Monday, June 5 at the North Intermediate Center of Education currently housing grades three through five.

They're moving that school over to the old Mount Carmel Middle School with the help of the wrestling squad.

