Bench to honor Halee Rathgeber

Bench to honor Halee Rathgeber

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

Friends and family of Halee Rathgeber will soon have a new memorial in Warrick County.

They raised enough money in a week to fund a memorial bench that will be placed in Newburgh. The bench has been ordered and is on its way to the area. 

Friends are hoping it will go in downtown Newburgh so that people can stop by and honor her.

Rathgeber was killed in April in Warrick County and friends and family say they continue to find ways to honor her legacy. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

