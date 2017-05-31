Otters look to string some W's togeher

The Evansville Otters are helping Strike Out Strokes at Bosse Field as they host the River City Rascals. It is the 5th annual event with the Evansville Otters. More than 400 of the guests will be stroke survivors and their families, and the evening will be filled with survivor recognition and stroke awareness activities. One stroke survivor will be arriving on the field via Air Evac helicopter at about 6:15 p.m., and she will throw out the first ceremonial pitch. She’s ...

