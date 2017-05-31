Otters look to string some W's togeher - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Otters look to string some W's togeher

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
(Source:Evansville Otters) (Source:Evansville Otters)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Last night Dane Phillips had three home runs to lead the otters to a 7-3 victory over the Rascals. Tonight the Otters will look to do it again.

