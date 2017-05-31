Senior games at Panther Creek Park - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Senior games at Panther Creek Park

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Shaelie Clark, Reporter
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Wednesday was a perfect weather to enjoy some outside games and that's exactly what seniors across Western Kentucky did.

Seniors across the GRADD region gathered at Panther Creek Park for some corn hole, basketball, bingo, and some good food. 

GRADD usually hosts the Masters Athletic Challenge but this year they got back to some good ole fashioned picnic fun. 

Some of the seniors say they already counting down the days until the next picnic.

