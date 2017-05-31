Evansville Otters helping Strike Out Strokes

The Evansville Otters are helping Strike Out Strokes at Bosse Field as they host the River City Rascals.

It is the 5th annual event with the Evansville Otters.

More than 400 of the guests will be stroke survivors and their families, and the evening will be filled with survivor recognition and stroke awareness activities.

One stroke survivor will be arriving on the field via Air Evac helicopter at about 6:15 p.m., and she will throw out the first ceremonial pitch. She’s a 32-year-old nurse who had a stroke at the age of 29 while visiting Disney World with her family. She tells her story well, and helps spread the word that stroke really is an emergency.

Stroke is the leading cause of long-term adult disability and the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S.

One of the most important factors in reducing brain damage from stroke is recognizing the signs and getting to a hospital quickly for treatment.

Our community needs continuous reminders of this. In the past year, Deaconess Primary Stroke Centers have treated more than 800 strokes.

Courtesy: Deaconess Hospital and the Evansville Otters.