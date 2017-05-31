2017 Handy Fest lineup announced - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

2017 Handy Fest lineup announced

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
(W.C. Handy Blues and BBQ Fest) (W.C. Handy Blues and BBQ Fest)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

The 27th annual W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival has been announced.

The four-day music festival will start June 14 in Audubon Mill Park, which is along the Henderson riverfront.

It offers blues and Zydeco bands from across the country, a "street strut" showcasing attendees' best Dixieland Jaz are, kids activities, and other events hosted by local businesses and organizations.

This year's headliner acts include Coco Montoya, Tab Benoit, Wet Willie, and Samantha Fish.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

