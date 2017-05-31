Hwy 41 construction causing headache for drivers

Construction along Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County continues to cause a headache for commuters.

There’s still a lot of work to do on 41 and construction crews still have parts of the southbound lanes closed right now. This is all part of the repaving project that started last construction season and will continue through the fall.

The shift in traffic and a slower speed limit causes a bottleneck for drivers and that results in a longer commute. The backups are the longest during the morning and evening commutes, but even during the day, some backups are still happening.

Right now, crews are patching up the road's foundation. That will help the new pavement that will go down last longer. You'll probably notice that it's a little bumpy even after crews seem done.

INDOT says workers will be coming back to lay a top coat of pavement down, which will make it smooth. But, until then traffic backups are going to continue to happen...and people I talked to are either finding different routes...or dealing with the delays.

INDOT officials want to remind people that construction zones can be dangerous so avoid distracted driving and maintain the posted speed limits.

