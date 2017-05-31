Man arrested in connection with Hopkins Co. shooting - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man arrested in connection with Hopkins Co. shooting

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Traviel Civils, 25 (Source: Madisonville Police) Traviel Civils, 25 (Source: Madisonville Police)
HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

We have an update on a shooting we told you about last week in Hopkins County.

Police arrested 25-year-old Traviel Civils.  He was wanted for possession of a handgun by a felon.  

Civils was booked last night and is facing charges of assault and gun possession of a firearm by a felon.  He's being held on $50,000 bond.  

Police say the shooting victim, 29-year-old Gregory Matchem, is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

