Man arrested in connection with Hopkins Co. shooting

We have an update on a shooting we told you about last week in Hopkins County.

Police arrested 25-year-old Traviel Civils. He was wanted for possession of a handgun by a felon.

Civils was booked last night and is facing charges of assault and gun possession of a firearm by a felon. He's being held on $50,000 bond.

Police say the shooting victim, 29-year-old Gregory Matchem, is recovering from his injuries.

