Shooter misses pet pig after "attack" at Angel Mounds Boat Ramp

A pet pig is safe after some people out at Angel Mounds Boat Ramp thought he was going to attack.

It happened Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say the pig belongs to people who live near the boat ramp. They say it is tame and just got excited when people showed up.

Deputies say a man carrying a licensed gun thought it was a wild pig and fired shots at it.

He missed.

No one, pig or human, was hurt.

