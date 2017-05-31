Shooter misses pet pig after "attack" at Angel Mounds Boat Ramp - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Shooter misses pet pig after "attack" at Angel Mounds Boat Ramp

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

A pet pig is safe after some people out at Angel Mounds Boat Ramp thought he was going to attack.

It happened Wednesday afternoon. 

Deputies say the pig belongs to people who live near the boat ramp. They say it is tame and just got excited when people showed up.

Deputies say a man carrying a licensed gun thought it was a wild pig and fired shots at it. 

He missed.

No one, pig or human, was hurt. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Officials determine possible cause of Vanderburgh Co. apartment complex fire

    Officials determine possible cause of Vanderburgh Co. apartment complex fire

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-05-31 22:23:39 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A fire ripped through a rural Vanderburgh County motel around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Fire victims spent the next day cleaning up.

    More >>

    A fire ripped through a rural Vanderburgh County motel around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Fire victims spent the next day cleaning up.

    More >>

  • Mt. Carmel School starts big transition

    Mt. Carmel School starts big transition

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:47:30 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    With the kids out of school and thousands of cardboard boxes in tow, Mount Carmel school personnel started moving seventh and eighth-grade classrooms at Mount Carmel Middle School on Tuesday.

    More >>

    With the kids out of school and thousands of cardboard boxes in tow, Mount Carmel school personnel started moving seventh and eighth-grade classrooms at Mount Carmel Middle School on Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Bench to honor Halee Rathgeber

    Bench to honor Halee Rathgeber

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:46:26 GMT
    Halee RathgeberHalee Rathgeber

    Friends and family of Halee Rathgeber will soon have a new memorial in Warrick County.

    More >>

    Friends and family of Halee Rathgeber will soon have a new memorial in Warrick County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly