Vanderburgh Co. winery closing in July

A Vanderburgh County winery is closing its doors.

The owners of Little Creek Winery on Koressel Road announced Wednesday on their Facebook page that the tasting room and winemaking facilities will close on July 3.

Alan and Sharon Ripplemeier say they've had health conditions over the past couple of years that have led them to close the winery.

They want to thank all of those who have supported them over the years.

