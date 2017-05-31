EPD: Man lied about carjacking

Evansville Police say a car reported stolen Wednesday morning has been found.

They now tell us the owner of the car made up a story about it being stolen.

The victim says he stopped at the Chuckles Gas Station on South Green River Road around 4:00 a.m.

When he returned to his car, he says two men forced their way inside and punched him in the head and face until he lost consciousness.

The victim says he woke up on a sidewalk, dizzy, bloody, and bruised. He says his wallet, phone, and keys were gone.

The victim says he walked for 45 minutes to get to his house, then called his brother for help.

Police say the victim made up the story, and his car was found across the street.

