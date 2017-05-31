Project to widen part of Hwy 60 to begin soon - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Project to widen part of Hwy 60 to begin soon

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert to pass along for drivers in Henderson.

A contractor has closed the U.S. 60 eastbound right turn lane to the Kentucky-425 highway bypass.  

Work at the site is part of a larger project to widen U.S. 60 to four lanes with a center turn lane from the bypass and Kentucky-136 intersection at U.S. 60.  

The work is expected to be finished by October 13. 

