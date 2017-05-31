First Security Bank moving from downtown location, German American moving in

First Security Bank is leaving their downtown location on SE Third Street, and moving to 10 N. Fulton Avenue.

The downtown location is set to close in September with the new location opening soon after.

They are also creating a new commercial banking team.

“We believe the future is there to be written – so we’ve been doing just that – writing our future of First Security in Evansville, Indiana. The current and future success of Evansville is bright, and we are excited to grow our teams here and be a part of the community we love,” said President and CEO, Michael F. Beckwith.

The announcement from First Security Bank came Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon, German American Bank made their announcement.

German American will purchase the first and second floors of the building at 21 SE 3rd Street and open a commercial and retail banking office.

A drive up bank will be just across the street.

“We have been interested in opening a financial services office in the heart of downtown Evansville for many years. With the strong combination of exciting revitalization projects, place branding efforts, and the overall vision for the future of downtown Evansville, the German American team is extremely pleased that this location opportunity became available to us at this time,” said John Lamb, Regional President serving Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

The new office is expected to open in the fall.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.