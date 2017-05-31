First Security Bank moving from downtown Evansville to Fulton Ave.

First Security Bank is leaving their downtown location on SE Third Street, and moving to 10 N. Fulton Avenue.

The downtown location is set to close in September with the new location opening soon after.

They are also creating a new commercial banking team.

“We believe the future is there to be written – so we’ve been doing just that – writing our future of First Security in Evansville, Indiana. The current and future success of Evansville is bright, and we are excited to grow our teams here and be a part of the community we love,” said President and CEO, Michael F. Beckwith.

The building at 21 SE Third Street is also occupied by other offices other than First Security Bank.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.