First Security Bank moving from downtown Evansville to Fulton Ave.

Evansville Police say a car reported stolen Wednesday morning has been found. They now tell us the owner of the car made up a story about it being stolen.More >>
A Vanderburgh County winery is closing its doors. The owners of Little Creek Winery on Koressel Road announced Wednesday on their Facebook page that the tasting room and winemaking facilities will close on July 3.More >>
A new development on a massive animal hoarding investigation in Vanderburgh County.More >>
A contractor has closed the U.S. 60 eastbound right turn lane to the Kentucky-425 highway bypass.More >>
First Security Bank is leaving their downtown location on SE Third Street, and moving to 10 N. Fulton Avenue.More >>
President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump's bloody, severed head.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.More >>
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.More >>
The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation.More >>
