Small earthquake reported south of Grayville, IL

From USGS
GRAYVILLE, IL (WFIE) -

Did you feel it?

The USGS recorded a small earthquake Wednesday morning just south of Grayville, Illinois. 

It was a magnitude 2.2, which is a very low intensity.

Here's an interactive map of all the earthquakes in the area since 1900. 

