Small earthquake reported south of Grayville, IL

Did you feel it?

The USGS recorded a small earthquake Wednesday morning just south of Grayville, Illinois.

It was a magnitude 2.2, which is a very low intensity.

M 2.2 - 4km S of Grayville, Illinois

2017-05-31 09:45 UTC 38.219°N 87.995°Whttps://t.co/jrtSDRjZ8r pic.twitter.com/cEWkJeKnOW — EVV_EMA82 (@EVV_EMA82) May 31, 2017

Here's an interactive map of all the earthquakes in the area since 1900.

