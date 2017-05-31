KY officials seize 200 exotic animals from abandoned pet store

It’s been more than two years since lawmakers in Illinois passed a budget. They’ve got another deadline, at midnight Wednesday. If they don’t pass a budget again, it could affect funding for 911 centers across the state. The current funding expires on June 30.More >>
An Evansville man is in the Vanderburgh County jail with on no bond after police say he admitted to dealing heroin.
Crews are on the scene of a fire in Vanderburgh County. The sheriff's office tweeted the first is in the 5800 block of New Harmony Road, between Koring Road and Marx Road. We have a crew heading to the scene. Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.
Everybody and everything could use a little refresher from time to time, including Evansville's water infrastructure. Some of the water infrastructures have been in place for over 100 years.
The warmer weather is here and that means, lots of motorcyclists are out on the roads. Law enforcement officers are reminding drivers to be on the look out.
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer's is telling their story after a strange encounter.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.
On the last day of school at Basha High School in Arizona, seniors gather to toss reams of paper down a school stairwell, then ride down the epic paper slide they've just created.
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.
The Coffee County Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a deer that had been killed was duct taped to a chair and a street sign.
