Refresh Evansville program to replace aging water infrastructures

Everybody and everything could use a little refresher from time to time, including Evansville's water infrastructure.

Some of the water infrastructures have been in place for over 100 years.

On Tuesday, the first of several public meetings on the Refresh Evansville program. The two year plan will replace more than 600 miles of piping in the city.

Water main breaks and leaks have become a problem in Evansville.

"Well, it's needed, it's going to be something that just helps the standard of living," explained Cris Cottom, Water Capital Projects Manager. "It's going to put dollars into capital instead of into maintaining old mains that are nearing the end of their life."

The entire program will be broken up into 26 different projects. The first of those will be located west of Highway 41 between Covert Avenue and Washington Avenue.

