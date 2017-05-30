Budget deadline could affect 911 funding

It’s been more than two years since lawmakers in Illinois passed a budget. They’ve got another deadline, at midnight Wednesday. If they don’t pass a budget again, it could affect funding for 911 centers across the state. The current funding expires on June 30.

Wabash County 911 Coordinator, Kyle Smith, said it takes about $30,000 to fund the 911 service in the county each month and the 911 surcharge on your phone bill is not enough to cover the cost. If the deadline expires, it would be a challenge for 911 centers to cover administrative costs but it’s one they’ve navigated through before. Smith wants to make sure the public knows that no matter what happens with the budget deadline, you will still be able to call 911 if you have an emergency.

“There will be no interruption of emergency services to the public,” he said.

Smith also said Wabash County has money in a reserve fund. In Saline County, 911 coordinator Tracy Felty sent out a statement Tuesday, asking Southern Illinois residents to call the governor’s office and ask to fund 911 centers. A representative from the governor’s office said they have already seen an influx of calls.

