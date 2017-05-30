911 funding could be in jeopardy as budget deadline nears

Illinois legislators are running out of time.

It's been over two years since they passed a budget, and the deadline is midnight Wednesday. If they don't pass a budget, 911 call centers across the state could lose funding.

The Senate Bill impacts everybody. The law funding 911 expires on June 30, but lawmakers are looking to adjourn Wednesday, which means come July 1, if you need to call 911, you might have trouble getting through.

"It would be devastating to us," said Wabash County 911 Coordinator, Kyle Smith.

Smith tells us, it takes about $30,000 to fund the service in the county each month. The 911 surcharge on your phone bill is not enough to keep the phone lines open.

So, what if 911 centers are forced to shut down?

"If people had an emergency, they would have to get that family member into their personal vehicle and get them to their closest medical facility, and whether the patient makes it or not, you don't know," one local paramedic told us, who asked to keep his name anonymous. "We may have to cut from having two dispatchers on certain evenings, like on Friday nights or Saturday nights when it's busy, to just one. And if there's one dispatcher, you know, a 911 call comes in, and the phone may just ring and ring and ring because that dispatcher is on another 911 call and can't answer."

Even though Wabash County officials say they have the money in a reserve fund, many other counties we are told, may not have enough to stay afloat.

Saline County's 911 director sent out a statement Tuesday asking Southern Illinois residents to call the governor's office, to ask them to fund 911 centers.

A representative at Governor Rauner's office tells us, they have already seen an influx of calls already.

