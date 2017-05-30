Harrison's McBride to continue track career at Louisville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Harrison's McBride to continue track career at Louisville

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN

It is a big week for Harrison track star Noah McBride, as he has his eyes on several state prizes.

No matter if it's on the track, the gridiron, or in the classroom, McBride stands out from the rest. However he has managed to stay humble and early Tuesday, he signed with the University of Louisville.

