Red Cross to help residents after apartment complex fire

A fire ripped through a rural Vanderburgh County motel around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened at the Alpine Motel, which is now an apartment complex on New Harmony Road, between Koring Road and Marx Road.

Fire at The Alpine on New Harmony Rd pic.twitter.com/eRYYtgEggh — Derek Mullins (@DerekMullins73) May 31, 2017

Officials say the fire was burning inside the walls, which made it difficult to fight.

Crews from German Township, Perry County, Vanderburgh County, Scott Township, and McCutchanville fire departments were called in to fight it.

The fire was so bad none of the tenants will be allowed in their homes. The Red Cross is helping those victims.

We're told a dog was killed in the fire. Thankfully no one else was hurt.

The fire is under investigation.

