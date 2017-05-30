Red Cross to help residents after apartment complex fire

Illinois legislators are running out of time. It's been over two years since they passed a budget, and the deadline is midnight Wednesday. If they don't pass a budget, 911 call centers across the state could lose funding.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a fire in Vanderburgh County. The sheriff's office tweeted the first is in the 5800 block of New Harmony Road, between Koring Road and Marx Road. We have a crew heading to the scene. Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.More >>
Everybody and everything could use a little refresher from time to time, including Evansville's water infrastructure. Some of the water infrastructures have been in place for over 100 years.More >>
The warmer weather is here and that means, lots of motorcyclists are out on the roads. Law enforcement officers are reminding drivers to be on the look out.More >>
A recent post made by a man who lives on Rode Road got the attention of local authorities, but not in the way he hoped.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.More >>
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.More >>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.More >>
One inmate is dead and two others are in custody after a stabbing at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.More >>
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.More >>
The Coffee County Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a deer that had been killed was duct taped to a chair and a street sign.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
