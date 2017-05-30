Officials determine possible cause of Vanderburgh Co. apartment - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Officials determine possible cause of Vanderburgh Co. apartment complex fire

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Officials told us the possible cause of a fire that ripped through a rural Vanderburgh County motel around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the German Township Fire Department, the complex fire likely started due to an electrical issue in the basement. They said the fire likely started there, ran up the ductwork and into the rest of the building.

Fire victims spent the next day cleaning up.

It happened at the Alpine Motel, which is now an apartment complex on New Harmony Road, between Koring Road and Marx Road.

Officials said the fire was burning inside the walls, which made it difficult to fight. Crews from several fire departments were called in to fight it.

One resident we spoke with said when he saw fire coming out of the laundry room of the apartment complex, he immediately called 911. He said he watched several crews fight the fire for hours.

The fire was so bad, none of the tenants were allowed back in their apartments for the rest of the night. Many of them came back the next day, trying to salvage anything they could.

We're told a dog was killed in the fire. Fire officials say they were able to save two cats. No one else was hurt.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

