Law enforcement, motorcyclist urging drivers to pay attention on the roads

The warmer weather is here and that means more motorcyclists are out on the roads.

Law enforcement officers are reminding drivers to be on the look out.

Indiana State Police (ISP) say for a motorcyclist, the more you can plan the better off you will be and for other drivers, always being aware that motorcyclist could be on the road is just as important.

ISP say intersections can be a danger-zone for anyone on a bike. According to IN.gov more than 3,000 accidents in 2015 involved motorcycles.

Biker riders over the age of 18 are not required to wear a helmet, but ISP encourages them and their passengers to wear one. They say that could mean the difference between life and death.

