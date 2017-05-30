Evansville man tells Deputies to take care of speeders or else

"Slow down" that's the message shared by a few residents in the Melody Hills neighborhood.

It's also the message shared by a man who lives along Rode Road. Last week, he shared an open letter to Sheriff Dave Wedding.

In it, he said deputies ignored dangerous motorcycle riders on his street. He claims they were flying past his home sometimes twice the speed limit.

That man said he'd put things like railroad ties, logs, and branches in the road to stop them, in the hopes of causing a crash there.

Deputies responded recently, telling that man to call their office instead of venting online. He could face charges if he acted on those threats.

"If they put something in the roadway, intentionally, and it caused someone to be seriously injured, they would be subject to arrest," said Sheriff Dave Wedding.

The last 911 call deputies say they received about Rode Road was in September of 2016. Their website hasn't received any reckless driving complaints about Rode Road.

We talked with the man who posted those threats. He said he'd like to see real speed-bumps and four-way signs installed.

In the meantime, Sheriff Wedding says if people spot speeders, they can call 911 with a description. That way, Deputies can track them down.

