Family of Dr. Robert Dalzell visit memorial for the first time

It's been a year since an Owensboro doctor had a heart attack and crashed his plane in Hancock County.

Search and rescue teams searched for the missing plane for several days before locating the debris on property outside of Fordsville. The owners of that land set up a memorial for the family of Dr. Robert Dalzell, and the family finally got to see it for the first time.

It's been an emotional year for Lauren Settles. A year without her father, but she now has a place to visit him once again.

"You want to see the airplane over here? That's Gramp's airplane," Lauren said to her daughter as they walked up to the memorial.

This has been a plan for Joe Nichols and his family since the crash.

"People like Joe don't come around very often. He couldn't have landed on a nicer man's property than he did," Lauren said.

Joe didn't know the Dalzell family until that tragic day last year, but after meeting Lauren, he knew he had to create a special place for her.

"It's just something I had to do. I can't put my finger on exactly why, but this happened on this land for a purpose. So we could do this I guess," Joe said.

Lauren finally got to visit this special memorial for the first time which brought her close to her father again after a long year.

Something she hasn't been able to do unless she's in the sky.

"I don't have a gravesite to go to so you know, this is my this is my spot. And I can see him when I fly. It's pretty obvious from up there."

Lauren Settles says she plans to follow in her father's footsteps by learning how to fly. She has her student's pilots license and has already been on a solo flight. She says it's another way she can feel close to her father.

