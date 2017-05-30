Local libraries offering summer snacks with reading programs

Tuesday kicked off Jasper Library's summer reading program, complete with ice cream sundaes.

However, this library and others throughout the Tri-State are providing snacks all summer long to children.

"It's really the initiative to make sure kids don't go hungry in the summer," said Christine Golden, Director at Jasper-Dubois County Contractual Public Libraries.

Golden, said the only requirement is that the child is under 18-years-old and eat the snack in the library. She explained the program is a no lose situation for both sides.

"Not only are they coming in for this, they're coming into the library which we think is a win-win for all of us involved," said Golden.

Tri-State Food Bank's Child Hunger Outreach Program Coordinator, Kathy Hollenbacher, said the original intent was to have the Summer Feeding Service Program at schools, but participation has decreased. So, they are looking outside schools and into places where kids gather in the community.

Retired local teacher, and library volunteer, Gaylene Laubscher, said she's excited to hand out snacks to the children.

"Unfortunately, the reality is that we do have some kids in the community that do not get enough to eat for one reason or another and it may only be a snack but at least it's a nutritious snack so at least they're getting something to eat during the day," added Laubscher.

Birdseye Public Library: Snacks offered on Tuesday & Thursday from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library: Offers snacks on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 3-3:30 p.m.

Huntingburg Public Library: Snack program begins June 6, and will be on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. till 12 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and also from 1:30 p.m. till 2:30 p.m.

Jasper Public Library: Starts May 31, snacks offered on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Oakland City Library: Starts June 1, and offers snacks Monday through Thursday from 10 till 11 a.m.

