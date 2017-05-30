HydroFest events coming to Evansville riverfront for Labor Day weekend

A new event will be staged on the Ohio Riverfront in Downtown Evansville, over the Labor Day weekend in 2017.

Evansville HydroFest will host the American Power Boat Association's (APBA) North American Championships for 14 classes of Inboard Boats during the three-day event.

All 14 classes of eligible APBA boats use inboard powerplants, as opposed to outboard motors, in a variety of hull designs, including a flat bottom, V bottom, and hydroplanes. The classes are grouped by hull type, length, weight, and size and type of engine.

Each class is distinguished by letters, such as Y, NMH, and GP.

As of this date, a total of 33 teams has committed to compete in Evansville in three classes, including 1 Litre Y Hydroplanes, National Modified Hydroplanes NMH, and Grand Prix Hydroplanes GP. More classes are expected to compete.

The GP's are the loudest, fastest, and largest of the APBA Inboard Classes, using 468 cubic inch supercharged fuel injected V8 engines running on methanol and producing upwards of 1500 horsepower. The current world straightaway record was set in fall 2016 by GP15, driven by Jerry Hopp at 170.620 mph.

Admission cost for Evansville HydroFest is $10 total for all three days, ages 12 and under are free. The wristbands will go on sale June 14, in a variety of Evansville and Tri-State locations, as well as online at the HydroFest website.

Bleacher Seating and Pit Tours will be available for additional at the event.

Something you'll be able to do again is bring your coolers to the event, however, glass is prohibited.

