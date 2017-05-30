Isaiah 1:17 Project working to make difference for foster children

The warmer weather is here and that means, lots of motorcyclists are out on the roads. Law enforcement officers are reminding drivers to be on the look out.More >>
The warmer weather is here and that means, lots of motorcyclists are out on the roads. Law enforcement officers are reminding drivers to be on the look out.More >>
A recent post made by a man who lives on Rode Road got the attention of local authorities, but not in the way he hoped.More >>
A recent post made by a man who lives on Rode Road got the attention of local authorities, but not in the way he hoped.More >>
It's been a year since an Owensboro doctor had a heart attack and crashed his plane in Hancock County.More >>
It's been a year since an Owensboro doctor had a heart attack and crashed his plane in Hancock County.More >>
Tuesday kicked off Jasper Library's summer reading program, complete with ice cream sundaes.More >>
Tuesday kicked off Jasper Library's summer reading program, complete with ice cream sundaes.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
A man investigating working conditions at a company that makes Ivanka Trump brand shoes has been arrested and two more are missing, the arrested man's wife and an advocacy group say.More >>
A man investigating working conditions at a company that makes Ivanka Trump brand shoes has been arrested and two more are missing, the arrested man's wife and an advocacy group say.More >>
A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.More >>
A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.More >>
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.More >>
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.More >>
Lake Cherokee was rocked by violent waves during the Longview tornadoes on Sunday, and it was caught on camera.More >>
Lake Cherokee was rocked by violent waves during the Longview tornadoes on Sunday, and it was caught on camera.More >>