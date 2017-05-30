Isaiah 1:17 Project working to make difference for foster children

The Isaiah 1:17 Project started filling their blessing bags on Tuesday.

They have been collecting toiletries, books, clothes, and other items for foster kids in need. Their group's mission: To make a difference, one kid at a time.

The Isaiah 1:17 Project started filling their blessing bags today. Catch the story tonight at 5! pic.twitter.com/RzzU5rQlNc — Derick Brattain (@Derick14News) May 30, 2017

The group has been hard at work and say its been a rewarding experience for everyone involved in the project.

"I think it's so cool. It's such a great experience and I'm so thankful for all these people that helped me to do it and it's just a cool experience," explained Victoria Deig, who assisted with blessing bags "I definitely try to help out more and I've done this filling bags, which I think is so cool so I can give back to other kids."

You can help sponsor a blessing bag for only $35. The Isiah 1:17 Project also accepts donations.

