Evansville to host neighborhood conference

The city of Evansville announced Tuesday that they will be hosting the 2017 Regional Neighborhood Network Conference.

The conference is a three-day event where leaders will collaborate with each other in improving neighborhoods, safety, and crime prevention. It's being held by the Department of Metropolitan Development and the United Neighborhoods of Evansville.

This year, Evansville was chosen out of the 20 Midwestern cities and leaders say they're excited to have the conference back.

This is the first time since 2003 that Evansville has hosted the conference. It's being held at the Old National Events Plaza on October 5-7

