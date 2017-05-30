Affidavit: Evansville man admitted to dealing heroin

An Evansville man is in the Vanderburgh County jail with no bond after police say he admitted to dealing heroin.

Police found guns, drugs, and cash at 58-year-old Minters Eugene Logan's home in April during a parole search.

He wasn't there when officers knocked on his door but they caught up with him last week.

According to a police affidavit, officers received a tip last week that he was dealing heroin at a Franklin Street apartment. When an officer approached him, Logan put his hands up and dropped two pieces of folded up tinfoil that tested positive for heroin.

Logan admitted he was selling heroin on a small level but told them he "wasn't the big man" in a drug trade.

Logan had an active warrant out of Kentucky on a burglary charge, so they were able to arrest him.

Evansville police would not comment on their investigation into Logan's claims of a drug ring.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.