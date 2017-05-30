Taking a Stand: Splash into Summer

Once again, the city of Evansville is starting the swimming season with a big splash.

This Thursday, June 1, the city will launch the third annual Splash into Summer Community Pool Drive. The goal is to collect items that will be given to children and families to make swimming affordable and to encourage attendance at city swimming pools.

We are asking for your help. Suggested donations include: new swimsuits for the entire family from children sizes 4 to adult XL, beach towels, flip flops, and swim diapers are also welcome.

Items collected during Thursday's donation drive will be distributed to city pools based on need.

Additional donations are welcome and can be dropped off at the Department of Parks and Recreation located inside the CK Newsome Community Center during business hours.

Cash donations will be accepted to help offset the cost of cookouts that will be held at city pools this summer.

