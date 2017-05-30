Taking a Stand: Splash into Summer

An Evansville man is in the Vanderburgh County jail with on no bond after police say he admitted to dealing heroin.More >>
Jeff Dunham is coming back to Evansville. The comedian and ventriloquist is on the second leg of his "Perfectly Unbalanced" international tour.More >>
According to police, it happened Monday around 5 p.m. at Edgefit Sports and Fitness in the 4000 block of Frederica Street.More >>
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Subway on Monday.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is now on the neighborhood app, NextDoor, which allows neighbors to talk to each other about suspicious activity or community concerns.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's national security adviser, received a dreaded 3 a.m. phone call, reporting the U.S. was under nuclear attack.More >>
TSA officers say they detected the .380 caliber handgun and ammunition as the Florida man was passing through the Checkpoint B precheck lane.More >>
Hinds County D.A. Robert Shuler Smith just entered the Rankin County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Cleveland Police Department announced discipline for two officers involved in the 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.More >>
