Jeff Dunham coming back to Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Jeff Dunham coming back to Evansville

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(JeffDunham.com) (JeffDunham.com)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Jeff Dunham is coming back to Evansville.

The comedian and ventriloquist is on the second leg of his "Perfectly Unbalanced" international tour.

He will be at the Victory Theatre on July 13.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will cost you $59.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly