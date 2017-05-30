Splash into Summer donation event on Thursday

Evansville Parks Foundation's third annual Splash into Summer donation drive will be held Thursday. 14NEWS is proud to be a media partner of this event.

From 6 am until 6 pm at Walmart's West and East, donations may be dropped off. Suggested donation items include: swim trunks, bathing suits, and towels.

See the flier for additional donation suggestions.

The donated items will be given to children and families to make swimming more affordable and encourage swimming at city pools.

