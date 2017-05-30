Police looking for man who robbed Henderson Subway

Police are looking for the man who robbed a Henderson restaurant on Monday.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Subway in the 100 block of N. Gardenmile Rd.

Police say the man showed a handgun, demanded money and then took off.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Henderson police at (270) 831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.

