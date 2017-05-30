VCSO now on NextDoor app

If there's something suspicious going on down the street you want to tell your neighbor about, there's an app for that.

The "NextDoor" app lets neighbors talk freely with one another about any concerns they have in their neighborhood. And now the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is using it.

NextDoor is a free app that is very easy to use.

You type in your address and people who live near you can talk about any concerns you have that affects where you live.

Now, any concerns you have that appear criminal or threaten your family's safety can be forwarded to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office directly through the app.

Sheriff Dave Wedding said they've been monitoring this app for about two years, but it wasn't until this month they upgraded the app to allow people to directly contact them through NextDoor.

So far, Wedding said he's had a great response from the community on their involvement with NextDoor and tips are coming in.

Wedding advises when your neighbors start talking about suspicious activity, like maybe there's a person being spotted roaming around the neighborhood during odd hours of the night, forward that to the sheriff's office immediately.

But the app works both ways. Not only can tips come to them, but the sheriff's office sends information out through the app as well.

Wedding said times have changed with how law enforcement and the community communicate, and this just an easier way for someone to contact them.

"In this day in age, most law enforcement offices are advancing or staying up with today's society," said Sheriff Wedding. "We're doing as much as we can electronically and through social media to have contact with the citizens in our community. That's the way people want to do it nowadays."

Sheriff Wedding made a strong point that f you have a true emergency or a real complaint, don't wait!

Call 911 and get a deputy out immediately.

But if there's a post that's being shared in your neighborhood and you want the sheriff's office to know, by all means, forward it to their NextDoor app, which is monitored daily.

